(MENAFN) Israel’s defense has approved that Israel murdered Hamas’ chief previous summer and is threatening to take comparable action against the chief of the Houthi group in Yemen.



The announcement by Israel Katz showed to mark the first time that Israel has admitted murdering Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an explosion in Iran in July.



Israel was widely assumed to be behind the explosion, and its authorities have previously hinted at its involvement. In a speech Monday, Katz stated that the Houthis would meet a comparable fate as the other individual of an Iranian-led partners in the area, such as Haniyeh.



He also stated that Israel has murdered other chiefs of Hamas and Hezbollah, assisted topple Syria’s Bashar Assad, and demolished Iran’s anti-aircraft systems. “We will strike (the Houthis’) strategic infrastructure and cut off the head of the leadership,” he announced.



“Just like we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do in Hodeida and Sanaa,” he declared, pointing to Hamas and Hezbollah chiefs murdered in previous Israeli assaults.



MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109026079