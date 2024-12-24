IGP Kashmir Chairs Meeting Of Top Officials, Reviews Security In Valley
Date
12/24/2024 12:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir's top cop on Monday called for proactive measures for strengthening the security grid in the valley to overcome any challenges.
IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi chaired a meeting of top officials of Police and other security agencies here.
He emphasised the need for proactive security measures for strengthening the security grid in order to ensure hassle-free events.
Birdi directed the district police chiefs to ensure smooth traffic movement especially during the festival days.
The IGP Kashmir also reviewed the security measures put in place for the security of vital installations and domination of highways.
He stressed upon the officers to ensure the surveillance of anti-national elements and to increase area domination in their respective areas.
Birdi urged the officers to remain vigilant and maintain robust coordination among various sister agencies and to chalk out strategies to overcome security challenges.
|
