Elderly Woman Dies Under Suspicious Condition In South Kashmir' Pulwama

An official said that a woman identified as Khurshi Begum (62), wife of late Ab Rahman Dar of Looswani Newa collapsed at the house of her son-in-law Mohammad Aslam Thoker, son of Ali Mohammad Thoker of Gudoora, reported news agency KNO.

He said that there are allegations that she was beaten by her son-in-law who brought her to the hospital.

He said the woman was evacuated to District Hospital Pulwama where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

He added that inquest proceedings have been initiated by Police and took the body in their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama P. D Nitya said that a lady has been brought dead to hospital with no injury marks as such.

“The allegation about the son-in-law is being looked into. We have initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of death,” she said.

