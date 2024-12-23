'Evs Stored In ASEZA Included In Recent Decision To Reduce Special Tax'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Acting Director General of the Jordan Department Ahmad Akalik stressed that the recent decision by the Cabinet to reduce the special tax will also apply to electric stored in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

The Cabinet decided to include electric vehicles stored in ASEZA prior to November 23, for clearance and entry into the Jordanian market, under a one-time reduction of the special tax on fully electric vehicles by 50 per cent. This reduction is valid until December 31, 2024.

Akalik said that the latest amendment to the decision will allow vehicles that entered Aqaba before the specified date to benefit from the tax reduction, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the deadline set by the government for those wishing to take advantage of this decision.

The department has issued a statement announcing that work will continue throughout the week, including the upcoming official holidays, at the free zones of Zarqa and Amman, to process the final transactions before the deadline for the decision's implementation, Petra added.