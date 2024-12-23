Madinet Masr Unveils SAFE For Fractional Ownership, Offering Secure, Seamless Investment Returns

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's developer Madinet Masr has launched SAFE, an innovative application developed by Madinet Masr Innovation Labs. This app is set to revolutionize real estate by introducing a transformative approach to fractional ownership, enabling multiple stakeholders to own shares in a single property at competitive prices. SAFE caters to all budgets, offering a flexible, secure, and seamless pathway to real estate investment returns.





With its launch, SAFE becomes the first of its kind in Egypt, reflecting Madinet Masr's commitment to driving growth in the real estate sector and supporting broader economic development. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play, serving as an integrated platform for fractional ownership across a wide range of projects from different real estate developers. It includes all types of revenue-generating real estate units.





SAFE's innovative investment structure allows units to be divided into shares priced at EGP 50,000 each, providing investors with the flexibility to purchase shares that align with their budgets. This approach enables investors to enjoy investment returns without needing full property ownership. Through the app, investors can easily select properties, choose the number of shares to purchase, and complete transactions via a streamlined, user-friendly process. Payment options include cash or installment plans facilitated by Paymob. Ownership contracts are delivered to investors' doorsteps once the property is fully funded, eliminating the need for in-person visits.





SAFE features a diverse selection of properties in prime locations, including New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed, with plans for expansion within Greater Cairo and major cities worldwide. The platform provides investors with opportunities to diversify their portfolios, mitigate risks, and benefit from annual rental returns of up to 12%, distributed monthly. Additionally, property value increases contribute to a capital gain, averaging a 30% annual rise.





Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, stated:“Our commitment to empowering more people to engage in real estate investment aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 for sustainable development, encouraging growth in the real estate sector and supporting Egypt's urban development efforts. This initiative further positions Egypt as an attractive investment hub.”





Salah Katamish, Senior Vice President for Strategy and Investment at Madinet Masr, commented:“SAFE App is a first-of-its-kind fractional ownership platform in Egypt and the latest concept from Madinet Masr Innovation Labs.” He emphasized that the platform ensures a secure investment environment, adhering to the laws and regulations governing the real estate sector, including shared ownership and income-generating properties. Through this innovative approach, Madinet Masr addresses investment and development challenges, paving the way for a sustainable future in real estate investment.



