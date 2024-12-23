Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty To Murder And Terror Charges In Fatal Shooting Of Unitedhealthcare CEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and on Monday (December 23). The plea was entered during a court appearance in Manhattan, where Mangione, shackled and seated, leaned over a microphone to formally submit his plea.

Last week, the Manhattan District Attorney's office formally charged Luigi Mangione with multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism, following the fatal shooting . The case has attracted significant attention due to the severity of the charges.

The proceedings in New York's state trial court are set to run parallel to a federal prosecution, which was brought against Mangione after federal charges were filed over the incident. Federal charges against him could potentially lead to the death penalty, while the state charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Despite the federal charges, prosecutors confirmed that both cases will continue on parallel tracks. The state case is expected to proceed to trial first, with further legal proceedings and determinations yet to come.

(With AP inputs)