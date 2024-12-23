Justice Ministry And BSU To Collaborate On Probationer Rehabilitation And Support
Date
12/23/2024 7:14:30 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Ministry
of Justice's Probation Service and Baku State University (BSU),
Azernews reports, citing the Justice Ministry.
The document was signed by Vüqar Ağayev, the head of the
Probation Service, and Elçin Babayev, the rector of Baku State
University. The purpose of the memorandum is to foster
collaboration, mutual engagement, and joint projects aimed at
providing social-psychological support and rehabilitation for
individuals under probation supervision.
As part of the memorandum, the two institutions will collaborate
in several key areas, including the active involvement of
volunteers in providing social-psychological services to
individuals registered with the probation service. The agreement
also covers the organization of awareness-raising events and
seminars, as well as the preparation of teaching materials for the
application of advanced scientific, educational, and practical
methods in the relevant fields. Additionally, the collaboration
includes conducting research and engaging in other activities of
mutual interest.
During the event, the leadership of Baku State University and
the faculty members were also briefed on supporting volunteer
activities within the Probation Service, as well as provided with
detailed information about the ongoing work in the field of
probation.
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109023560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.