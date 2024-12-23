Justice Ministry And BSU To Collaborate On Probationer Rehabilitation And Support

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Ministry of Justice's Probation Service and Baku State University (BSU), Azernews reports, citing the Justice Ministry.

The document was signed by Vüqar Ağayev, the head of the Probation Service, and Elçin Babayev, the rector of Baku State University. The purpose of the memorandum is to foster collaboration, mutual engagement, and joint projects aimed at providing social-psychological support and rehabilitation for individuals under probation supervision.

As part of the memorandum, the two institutions will collaborate in several key areas, including the active involvement of volunteers in providing social-psychological services to individuals registered with the probation service. The agreement also covers the organization of awareness-raising events and seminars, as well as the preparation of teaching materials for the application of advanced scientific, educational, and practical methods in the relevant fields. Additionally, the collaboration includes conducting research and engaging in other activities of mutual interest.

During the event, the leadership of Baku State University and the faculty members were also briefed on supporting volunteer activities within the Probation Service, as well as provided with detailed information about the ongoing work in the field of probation.