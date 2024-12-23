Trump clarifies why Musk won’t be US leader

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the incoming US president, has firmly rejected suggestions that tech billionaire Elon Musk could become president, emphasizing that Musk is ineligible due to being born outside the United States. Speaking at Turning Point’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, addressed claims that Musk was the "real leader" of the Party, particularly after Musk's public campaign against a spending bill.



Trump dismissed the idea, stating, "He’s not going to be president, that I can tell you." The requires US presidents to be natural-born citizens, and Musk, born in South Africa, does not meet that criterion.



The claims that Musk had assumed control over the GOP stemmed from his vocal opposition to the bipartisan spending bill, which he criticized as "criminal" and "outrageous." Trump reiterated that he remained the leader of the Republican Party, citing his influence over Capitol Hill Republicans and his support from allies like Musk, who helped secure Trump's victory in Pennsylvania. Despite the speculation, Trump made it clear that Musk would not be taking the presidential role.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023525