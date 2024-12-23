Defence Will Decide Winner Of PKL Season 11, Says Ex-Kabaddi League Winner Anup Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Dec 23 (IANS) With the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 playoffs battle creeping closer, PKL legend Anup Kumar believes defensive prowess will be the deciding factor in crowning this season's champions, marking a significant shift from the traditionally raider-dominated sport.

“When the PKL started, defenders didn't have much value, and there weren't many tackle points as the raiders ruled the roost. But nowadays there are more defensive moves. A single raider can never win the trophy for a team now, you need defenders,” said Kumar, who led U Mumba to their only PKL trophy in Season 2.

Among the playoff contenders, Kumar has been particularly impressed with the Haryana Steelers' approach.“The Steelers have impressed the most this season, both their defenders and raiders...Their defence especially has done tremendous work, whether you talk about (Mohammadreza) Shadloui or Rahul (Sethpal).”

For his former team U Mumba, currently fighting for a playoff spot, Kumar believes their chances hinge on their final league match.“U Mumba's performance has been very good after a slow start. Though their start wasn't great, they've improved...If they win their last match, they'll qualify 100%,” he said.

The former captain particularly highlighted U Mumba raider Ajit Chauhan's solo efforts this season.“Ajit's performance has been excellent...If another raider had supported him even a little, this team would have been in first, second, or third positions, not fifth or sixth,” Kumar noted, pointing to the importance of balanced team performance in crucial matches.

As teams make their final push for playoff qualification, Kumar's analysis suggests that success in the knockout stages will depend not just on star raiders but also on how well teams execute their defensive strategies-a fascinating evolution in the sport's tactical approach.

The Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas clash, set to take place on Tuesday, promises to be an intense encounter between two teams known for their contrasting styles. The Bulls, traditionally strong in raiding, have historically relied on their aggressive approach and quick-raid points, but have failed this season. For the UP Yoddhas, a win will be a massive boost for the side heading into the playoffs of PKL 11.

The Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba fixture brings together two teams with rich Pro Kabaddi League history. U Mumba need just one point to make it to the PKL 11 playoffs. If they lose by a difference of more than 47 – a highly improbable possibility – then Telugu Titans will enter the top six.