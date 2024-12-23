Hebrew channel reports differences between Hamas, Israel have intensified

(MENAFN) Hebrew 13 reported on Sunday that differences between Hamas and Israel have intensified, leading to a stalemate in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. Israeli officials noted that there are "no signs of a breakthrough" in the talks. Despite initial optimism over the past week about reaching a potential deal involving hostages, these differences have continued to grow.



Officials revealed that negotiations have stalled due to disagreements over the list of prisoners to be released and the status of the Philadelphia axis. The list of prisoners has yet to be approved, and there is currently no agreement on the matter.



Another point of contention is Hamas's demand for a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphia axis during the ceasefire, while Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are advocating for a limited presence of Israeli military forces in the area.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023421