'If Allowed': Mirwaiz Says Will Join Protest Over Reservation Policy Row
Date
12/23/2024 5:10:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A day after National conference Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah's call to join protest outside chief minister's residence in Srinagar over Reservation Policy row, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also said he will join the protest if allowed by the authorities.
In a post on X, Mirwaiz said that the issue of reservations should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group
He said that the current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the general/open merit category. He also said that he will raise the issue in Jama Masjid whenever permitted to go.
“Fervent appeal to address their concerns immediately! Support #openmeritstudentsassociation @OMSA_JK sit in protest. Would be part of it if authorities allowed. My delegation will be there to support.
Will also raise the issue in #JamaMasjid whenever permitted to go,” he said.
NC leader and MP Aga Ruhullah on Sunday said that he will join the protest over Reservation Policy row outside chief minister Omar Abdullah's official residence in Gupkar today at 2 pm.
Calls for revocation of reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir have been getting louder with several leaders and political parties including PDP legisator Waheed Parra extending their support to protest call by the student's association.
