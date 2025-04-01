Traitor Who Spotted Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine, the court sentenced a Russian asset who had operated in Kharkiv to 15 years in prison.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

"She adjusted Russia's missile and bomb strikes on the frontline city. Among the enemy's priority targets were army headquarters, reserve command posts, and logistics hubs of Ukraine's Defense Forces. SBU operatives detained the perpetrator in early 2024 as she was preparing another 'report' with coordinates for an attack," the report says.

According to the investigation, the enemy fire spotter turned out to be a Kharkiv-based unemployed 36-year-old woman who had been active on social media with her pro-Kremlin comments.

nabs Russian spies coordinating strikes on Kyi

She was recruited remotely by a Russian intelligence operative.

To gather data on potential target locations, the perpetrator would walk or commute around the city, as well as photograph certain sites, leaving Google Maps marks for her handler.

Based on evidence collected by investigators, the court found the woman guilty of treason committed under martial law.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the court sentenced a Russian military intelligence asset, who had been plotting assassinations of Ukrainian soldiers in Chernihiv region, to 15 years in prison.