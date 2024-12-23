SSL2BUY Launches Primessl: A New Line Of Premium SSL Certificates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PrimeSSL Offers Instant Website Protection with Premium DV SSL Certificates for All Business Sizes

SHAMS - SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SSL2BUY, a recognized leader in the SSL security industry, today announced the launch of PrimeSSL , a new line of premium SSL certificates aimed at enhancing website security and ensuring the safe transmission of data across the internet. Developed to meet the growing demand for reliable, cost-effective, and easy-to-deploy encryption solutions, PrimeSSL offers a range of products designed to serve businesses of varying sizes and security needs.PrimeSSL is powered by Sectigo Root, a globally trusted Certificate Authority (CA), ensuring that all certificates in the PrimeSSL product range deliver the highest standards of encryption and reliability. The launch of this new line underscores SSL2BUY's ongoing commitment to providing robust website protection solutions to organizations across industries.PrimeSSL Product RangeThe PrimeSSL line includes four SSL certificate types designed to cater to different business needs:-> PrimeSSL DV Certificate: Provides domain validation encryption and authentication for a single domain.-> PrimeSSL DV Wildcard SSL Certificate : Offers the same level of security as the DV Certificate but extends coverage to multiple subdomains under a single domain.-> PrimeSSL Multi-Domain SSL Certificate : Secures up to 250 different domains with a single certificate.-> PrimeSSL Multi-Domain Wildcard SSL Certificate: Extends the protection of multi-domain SSL certificates by securing up to 100 wildcard Subject Alternative Names (SANs).“We are pleased to introduce PrimeSSL as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity solutions for businesses,” said Pratik Jogi, CEO of SSL2BUY.“With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated, it's essential for companies to secure their online presence. PrimeSSL provides accessible, dependable encryption options to help businesses stay protected and instill trust with their customers.”Key Features and CompatibilityPrimeSSL certificates are fully compatible with all major browsers and devices, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge, and mobile platforms. The certificates offer a variety of benefits, such as:-> Unlimited server license: Certificates can be installed on any server within the same organization.-> Custom flex: Flexible options to accommodate specific security needs.-> Free certificate replacements: Customers can receive new certificates without additional cost.-> Dynamic PrimeSSL site seal: Displaying the site seal helps build trust with website visitors.-> PrimeSSL's domain-validated certificates aim to provide a seamless HTTPS experience for businesses, ensuring that websites are secured and trusted across all platforms.About SSL2BUYFounded in 2010, SSL2BUY has built a reputation as a trusted provider of SSL certificates, code signing certificates, and SMIME email encryption solutions. The company is committed to offering high-quality security products and exceptional customer service, empowering businesses worldwide to protect their digital assets.For more information about PrimeSSL and other SSL solutions offered by SSL2BUY, visit .

