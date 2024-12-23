National Carpet Museum Celebrates 530Th Anniversary Of Muhammad Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An event "The Love of Fuzuli" has taken place in Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

At the event, organized in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev to celebrate the 530th anniversary of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet, the carpet "The Love of Fizuli", woven in the Traditional Technologies Department of the Carpet Museum.

The carpet depicts a portrait of the outstanding poet and is decorated with verses from his works.

The carpet designed byTaryer Bashirov, Honored Artist and the Head Artist of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is woven with wrapping technique, popular before but almost forgotten today. It has been woven within three months by professional carpet weavers Lala Manafova and Ilhama Ahmadova in 2024.

As a result of mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the International Mugham Centre, the event also included a concert program by the Jahangir Jahangirov Chorus and was followed by the musical compositions by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Suleyman Alasgarov, Jahangir Jahangirov and Ashraf Abbasov for the works by Fuzuli. The chorus was led by Honored Teacher Tarana Yusifova.

The students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts performed a pantomime play based on Layla and Majnun poem by Fuzuli.

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the International Mugham Center.