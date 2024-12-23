National Carpet Museum Celebrates 530Th Anniversary Of Muhammad Fuzuli
Date
12/23/2024 3:09:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
An event "The Love of Fuzuli" has taken place in Azerbaijan
National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.
At the event, organized in accordance with the order of
President Ilham Aliyev to celebrate the 530th anniversary of the
brilliant Azerbaijani poet, the carpet "The Love of Fizuli", woven
in the Traditional Technologies Department of the Carpet
Museum.
The carpet depicts a portrait of the outstanding poet and is
decorated with verses from his works.
The carpet designed byTaryer Bashirov, Honored Artist and the
Head Artist of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is woven with
wrapping technique, popular before but almost forgotten today. It
has been woven within three months by professional carpet weavers
Lala Manafova and Ilhama Ahmadova in 2024.
As a result of mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan National
Carpet Museum and the International Mugham Centre, the event also
included a concert program by the Jahangir Jahangirov Chorus and
was followed by the musical compositions by Uzeyir Hajibayli,
Suleyman Alasgarov, Jahangir Jahangirov and Ashraf Abbasov for the
works by Fuzuli. The chorus was led by Honored Teacher Tarana
Yusifova.
The students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and
Arts performed a pantomime play based on Layla and Majnun poem by
Fuzuli.
The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the International
Mugham Center.
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109022797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.