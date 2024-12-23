Registration Opens For Falconry And Hunting Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The registration process for the 16th edition of the Qatar International Falconry and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025) began yesterday, and will continue until December 26 at the headquarters of the Qatari Al Gannas Association in Katara Cultural Village (Building 33).

The Marmi International Festival aims to preserve the cultural and emotional heritage associated with this traditional sport, handed down through generations. It also underscores its importance in the folklore of the Arab world, particularly in the Gulf and Qatari contexts.

Chairman of the Marmi Festival, Mutib Mubarak Al Qahtani stated that the festival is held annually under the patronage of H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani. It has become a prominent initiative by the Al-Gannas Association to preserve Qatari and Gulf heritage, attracting significant participation in its various competitions and events and drawing large audiences, including Qataris, residents, and foreign tourists. The festival offers an exciting opportunity to explore this rich heritage in a vibrant and competitive atmosphere.

Al Qahtani also announced that the 16th edition of the Marmi International Festival will be held from January 1 to February 1, 2025, in Sabkhat Marmi, Sealine.

He noted that December 22 and 23 are allocated for registration in the Saluki racing competition, while registration for the Hudud Al-Tahaddi competition remains open until the final registration day due to its high demand.

Furthermore, registrations and inspections for the Dau and Talaa competitions will take place from December 24 to 26. Online registration for these events is open from December 20 to 25 until 11pm.

The registration for the Young Falconer competition will occur at the festival site in Sabkhat Marmi, Sealine. The participation schedule for young falconers will be set after finalizing registrations and conducting a draw for all festival competitions. The organizing committee is keen to encourage youth participation by offering valuable prizes.

Al Qahtani highlighted that early registration for the Hudud Al Tahaddi competition was opened at the Al Gannas Association headquarters in Katara from October 29 to 31 and November 14 to 17 to ease the anticipated rush during the main registration period starting on December 22. This competition consistently sees record participation from falconers.

He urged participants to arrive early at the association's headquarters to complete their registration or finalise their online submissions. Several festival committee officials commended the enthusiastic turnout of falconers from day one of the registration process. In this regard, Shawqi Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hudud Al Tahaddi Committee, noted that the first day saw a promising level of participation, indicating fierce competition between shaheen falcons in the arena.

Ibrahim Khalil Al Tamimi, a member of the Saluki Racing Committee, also noted a strong turnout for the Saluki racing competition. He expressed his hope for success for all participants, explaining that the committee thoroughly inspects the Salukis, checks or installs electronic chips, and verifies participants' details.