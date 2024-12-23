Parineeti Chopra Recreates ‘Pehle Lalkaare’ With Her ‘Brother’ Karan Aujla

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra recently recreated her iconic song 'Pehle Lalkaare' with her "brother," Punjabi and songwriter Karan Aujla.

On Monday, the 'Kesari' actress, who joined Aujla on stage during his concert in Mumbai, shared a series of photos featuring herself and the singer from the event. In one of the videos, Parineeti and Karan can be seen vibing to the song“Pehle Lalkaare Naal” by Amar Singh Chamkila. While Aujla croons the song, Chopra shows off her cool dance moves.

In other photos, the duo is seen sharing lighthearted moments on stage. Sharing the post, the' Ishaqzaade' star captioned it,“Pehle lalkaare with my brother @karanaujla #KaranAujla #ParineetiChopra.”

On December 21, Karan Aujla thrilled fans with a spectacular performance at the“It Was All A Dream concert," held at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra made a special appearance, joining Karan on stage.

Speaking about the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, Aujla said,“Chamkila's music shaped my childhood, and his influence is a big part of who I am today.” Parineeti, sharing her strong connection with Aujla, added,“Karan is family. No matter the hour, if I need support, he's the one I'd call-though chances are, he's already awake!”

Kaushal moved Karan to tears with a heartfelt speech during the event. The 'Sanju' actor said,“Karan, my brother, is a little younger than me in age, but he has faced more struggles than I have in life. The journey this man has had truly makes him deserving to shine as brightly as the star he is today. I am so proud, so proud of him. I know your parents are here with us in spirit, blessing us, and giving us love. I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you.”

Karan captivated fans with his chart-topping hits, including“Softly,”“52 Bars,”“Winning Speech,” and“Take It Easy.” He also delighted the audience by blending nostalgia into his act with evergreen classics like“Gulabi Aankhen,”“Oh Oh Jaane Jana,” and“Kala Chashma.”