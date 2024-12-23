Passengers On Board Air India Flight From Copenhagen To Delhi Fight Over Armrest Space
Date
12/23/2024 1:18:57 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two passengers on board a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Copenhagen (Denmark) came to blows over armrest space just when the aircraft was about to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, a source said.
The flight landed at around 7.35 am.
An Air India official said that the passengers had an argument over some issue at its Copenhagen -Delhi flight of Saturday which was later sorted out "amicably". Also Read
| 'Violation of passenger rights': Woman slams Air India for 18 hour delay
According to the source, "The two passengers started an argument over the armrest space in economy class when the cabin crew was serving food and beverages, which turned into a heated exchange. The cabin crew pacified them by giving one of the passengers another seat.
"However, when the aircraft was about to land in Delhi, the passenger came to collect his baggage from the seat he was sitting earlier, they again started the fight and came to blows." Also Read
| Air India launches special student discount offer; check eligibility
The number of passengers on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating AI 158 (Copenhagen-Delhi) could not be known.
The source, however, said that the flight was almost full. Also Read
| Air India upgrades 2025: Changes in fleet, schedules and international routes
When contacted, an Air India official said, "There was an argument between the two passengers over some issue but it was resolved amicably. They even shook hands before leaving the airport."
MENAFN23122024007365015876ID1109022537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.