GCRC Partners With Rich Farms To Launch Hemp Microgreens Initiative For Cancer Prevention In Firefighters

David Uhalley and Mike Robinson, the Nanobles GCRC Corporate Team

Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid researcher that was just named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.

Nanobles Corporation's Global Cannabinoid Research Center has entered into a Joint Venture for their Phyto-Food Research Initiative with USDA Approved Hemp Farm

- Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nanobles Corporation's Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) is proud to announce a groundbreaking joint venture with Rich Farms, a USDA-licensed entity, as part of its Phyto-Food Research Initiative. This innovative collaboration focuses on cultivating hemp microgreens to create a nutrient-rich food source to promote health, healing, and disease prevention. Specifically, the initial initiative mission aims to support firefighters, a population at heightened risk of cancers caused by carcinogen exposure during firefighting operations.Firefighters face a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the general U.S. population.This increased risk is attributed to occupational exposure to carcinogens during firefighting activities. While specific annual diagnosis numbers are not readily available, cancer has become the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters. For instance, in 2023, 63% of the 572 names added to the Firefighter's Memorial in Colorado were individuals who lost their lives to cancer."Our food should be our path to health, healing, and prevention," said CEO Mike Robinson , who's worked for months with Tyler Larsen at the Utah Farm to get the Joint Venture officially underway. "By harnessing the unique properties of hemp, we're exploring ways to fortify the diets of at-risk populations with proteins and nutrients that enhance immune function and combat carcinogen-induced damage. There's power in hemp beyond what many see it for; it's a complete food source with proteins necessary for humans to fight off the environment of harm we live in."Central to the initiative is Edestin, a protein found exclusively in hemp seeds. This unique globular protein is remarkably similar to those found in human blood plasma, making it highly compatible with the body's systems. Edestin aids digestion, supports antibody production for a robust immune system, and has potential preventative benefits against diseases linked to carcinogen exposure. "The proteins from hemp and its seed are too good for us to ignore; both of them are globular, meaning that they build up our blood. One of the missions of the research initiative is to monitor carcinogen levels in the blood of active or duty populations at risk."I'm very excited about this Joint Venture because of its importance to people of all nations; the more we know about plants like Hemp and how they can help us with our bodies, the better," stated Operations Manager and partner David Uhalley . "We're all fighting health issue after health issue, and from what I'm learning, proteins are the key to this, and their ongoing delivery requires making the food source much more available," he went on, "one of the issues has been how the government has defined hemp without cannabinoids, in that there have been barriers to doing what we're working on now before this that still exist, but we know will be gone with the 2025 reauthorization of the Farm Bill."Additionally, hemp protein provides various benefits, including albumin, another high-quality protein known for its digestibility and role in scavenging free radicals. Hemp protein also contains all 20 amino acids essential for tissue growth and maintenance, making it a complete protein source superior to alternatives like soy. Unlike soy, hemp avoids inhibitors like trypsin and oligosaccharides, which can cause digestive discomfort, making it a preferred choice for functional and preventative nutrition.The Phyto-Food Research Initiative will survey at-risk populations, such as firefighters, to assess the effects of a hemp-enriched diet on reducing cancer risks and enhancing overall health. By working alongside universities and research organizations, Nanobles Corporation's GCRC aims to collect robust data to drive meaningful changes in dietary recommendations and public health strategies and provide an option that allows the long-term diet to be a prevention.This dual-purpose research seeks to inform the public about proactive, plant-based approaches to health while addressing the unique needs of high-risk populations. "By incorporating hemp proteins into everyday diets, we aim to restore gut health, optimize nutrient absorption, and create a preventative shield against diseases that threaten our bodies," added Robinson.Nanobles Corporation envisions a future where phyto-foods are central to disease prevention and health optimization. The initiative underscores the importance of restoring gut alkalinity, improving the body's pH levels, and leveraging nutrient-dense plants like hemp to enhance the release of free radicals and promote overall well-being.Through this joint venture with Rich Farms, the Phyto-Food Research Initiative is poised to pave the way for a healthier, more resilient future. It will ensure that those who protect us, such as firefighters, are empowered with tools to defend themselves. At the same time, it allows the entities to work together and bring a staple that will also protect everyone around the Dinner table."While we have a joint venture with the Farm for the research initiative, I also have been working on a unique partnership with them to bring forth Superior Hemp Flour, an idea that I've wanted to bring to life for quite some time; we've even set aside a brand Superior ECS to help get that acronym of the Endocannabinoid System mainstream" stated Robinson."We look forward to updating you soon; there have been thousands of tiny and moderate-sized plants, grown under their USDA Farm Bill license, to kick off the R&D," added Uhalley.

