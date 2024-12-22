Afghan Police Seize 38 Kg Illicit Drugs, Arrest 11 Suspects

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Dec 22 (IANS) The Afghan counter-narcotics have seized 38 kg of illicit drugs and arrested 11 suspects in connection with drug trafficking, purchase and sales, the of Interior said on Sunday.

Units of counter-narcotics police recently conducted an operation in the Durbaba district in eastern Nangarhar province, discovering 38 kg of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin, the ministry said in a statement.

Eleven individuals were arrested in connection with drug trafficking, purchase and sales on the outskirts of the provinces of Laghman, Kapisa, Parwan, Khost and Farah, it said in another statement.

Earlier on December 18, Counter-narcotics police uncovered 56 kg of illicit drugs and arrested 151 on charges of drug trafficking over the past three months in eastern Afghanistan's Parwan province, a local police official reported.

Units of counter-narcotics police launched separate operations on the outskirts of Charikar city, the capital and in districts of the province, discovering 56 kg of illegal drugs, said Fazal Rahim Maskenyar, spokesman for the provincial police.

At least 151 individuals were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking. Their dossiers were referred to the judiciary for further investigation, he added.

On November 12, Counter-narcotics police in Afghanistan seized illicit drugs and arrested 53 people on the charge of involvement in criminal activities, including drug smugglers and murders.

Units of Counter-narcotics police launched separate operations on the outskirts of southern Kandahar province, discovering 129 kg of illegal drugs, including heroin, opium and hashish, the office of provincial police said in a statement.

Nine individuals were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking, purchase and sales. Their dossiers were referred to the judiciary for further investigation, the statement added.

Additionally, police have taken into custody 44 suspects on the charge of involvement in criminal activities such as murder and theft in the provinces of Nangarhar, Balkh, Laghman, Farah, Baghlan, Herat, and Nangarhar, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight illicit drugs, drug production and trafficking, as well as crackdown on other criminal elements, to ensure law and order across the country.