Important Notice: Local Sales Tax On Food And Food Ingredients City Of Hendersonville
Friday, December 20, 2024 | 03:22pm
The City of Hendersonville has enacted a local sales tax rate reduction on the retail sale of food and food ingredients. Effective February 1, 2025, the new reduced local sales tax rate for food and food ingredients sold in the City of Hendersonville is 2.25%. For more information, read important notice #24-13 .
