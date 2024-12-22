Important Notice: Local Sales Tax On Food And Food Ingredients City Of Hendersonville

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 03:22pm

The City of Hendersonville has enacted a local sales tax rate reduction on the retail sale of food and food ingredients. Effective February 1, 2025, the new reduced local sales tax rate for food and food ingredients sold in the City of Hendersonville is 2.25%. For more information, read important notice #24-13 .

Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.