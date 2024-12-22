Timothee Chalamet Says On Playing Bob Dylan: I Really Worship At The Church Of Bob

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for his roles in 'Call Me By Your Name', 'Dune' and 'Little Women', will swap fiction and focus on real life in his project.

The bagged the role of playing a young Bob Dylan in his upcoming biopic which will document his astronomic rise to stardom, reports co'.

The had earlier said that he was completely unaware of Bob Dylan's career, and his cultural impact including his iconic 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival. But while Timothee admitted he had no idea just how much of an impact Bob had on the industry until he accepted the job, he has now admitted that despite his previous achievements, he's most proud of this role.

He said on 'The Graham Norton Show', "I didn't know much about Dylan but now, having worked on it for so long, I really worship at the church of Bob. I am deeply passionate about this man and his work. My friends are tired of hearing me talk about him ad nauseam. This man has been so impactful on culture, and this film and this role are the ones I am most proud of”.

As per co', Timothee is, however, yet to meet Bob who is described as an "elusive mysterious figure", as well as a "man of few words”.

He commented, "I am very respectful that it is true to his character that I would never get to meet him”. But while they have never met, Timothee has been given Bob's seal of approval.

In a social media post, the musician who has been dubbed one of the greatest songwriters of all time, said, "There's a movie about me opening soon called 'A Complete Unknown' (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film's taken from Elijah Wald's 'Dylan Goes Electric', a book that came out in 2015. It's a fantastic retelling of events from the early '60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you've seen the movie, read the book”.

Most recently, while attending various premieres for the film, Timothee has been channelling Bob's looks over the years, including blonde hair at the New York premiere, a tribute to Bob's appearance at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2003. Initially, the biopic was due to commence in 2019 but was halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and later the actor's strike.