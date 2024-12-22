FedEx Powers Super Kings Journey as Principal Sponsor in a Multi-Year Agreement

(MENAFN- Golin MENA)

Dubai, UAE – December 19, 2024: Federal Express Corporation (“FedEx”), the world’s largest express transportation company, announced today its global sponsorship in cricket as the ‘Principal Sponsor’ and the ‘Official Logistics Partner’ for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in India and Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) in South Africa.



The announcement, made at an event attended by Richard Smith, chief operating officer, international, and chief executive officer, airline, FedEx, Kami Viswanathan, president, FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), KS Viswanathan, chief executive officer, Chennai Super Kings, and Ankit Baldi, chief operating officer, Chennai Super Kings, marks the start of a collaboration that will span the Indian Premier League (IPL) and SA20 seasons beginning in 2025.



“Sports transcend borders, uniting communities through passion, resilience, and shared experiences,” said Richard Smith, chief operating officer, international, and chief executive officer, airline, FedEx. “Cricket is the heart and soul of India, a strategic market for FedEx, and this collaboration reflects our dedication to energizing growth and prosperity of businesses and people across the country and beyond.”



As part of this collaboration, the FedEx logo will feature prominently on the back of the team’s iconic jerseys, symbolizing a shared focus on performance and reliability. FedEx will leverage its extensive global network and advanced digital tools to ensure the efficient transportation of team kits, match equipment, and official materials from India to Johannesburg, the U.S., and to Super Kings players around the world. This sponsorship also offers unique opportunities to engage with the FedEx brand, team members, customers, and communities, further reinforcing the FedEx commitment to support and connect global audiences through the spirit of cricket.



“Cricket thrives on teamwork, performance, and the ability to inspire—a reflection of what makes CSK the most valuable IPL franchise,” said Kami Viswanathan, president of MEISA, FedEx. “Our collaboration with the Super Kings mirrors this drive for excellence and growth, aligning with our focus on delivering transformative solutions that power success. Together, we celebrate a legacy of achieving new milestones, both on the field and in the world of trade and commerce.”



"We are pleased to partner with FedEx," said Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan. "This collaboration reflects our shared values of excellence, reliability, and commitment to delivering the best for the fans. The global presence and reputation FedEx has for innovation makes them an ideal partner as we take the Super Kings' story to new horizons. Together, we hope to deliver unforgettable moments both on and off the field."



FedEx has a strong legacy of supporting global sports programming where its logistical expertise ensures seamless experiences for teams, fans, and organizers. The association with the Super Kings further strengthens its ties to high-profile sports, blending the excitement of cricket with the FedEx hallmark values of trust and reliability.







