(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 20 December 2024: Investopia has launched a new edition of its global dialogues titled ‘Investopia Tokyo,’ aimed at catalysing investment in the new economy, financial services, advanced manufacturing, entrepreneurship, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and technology sectors. The initiative also highlighted emerging global trends in fast-growing industries and modern financing trend s in the UAE, Japanese and Asian markets.



Organised in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event was held by Investopia yesterday, in the Japanese capital, Tokyo. Key dignitaries included His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, Her Excellency Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, His Excellency Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, His Excellency Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of UAE to Japan, and Dr. Jean Fares, CEO of Investopia. The event also witnessed the participation of over 150 leaders, decision-makers, businessmen, investors, economic experts and entrepreneurs.



H.E. Bin Touq said: “The UAE and Japan share a rich history of fruitful cooperation, characterised by strategic relations and strong economic and investment ties. Japan has always been a key partner of the UAE in the new economy, investment, technology, and innovation sectors. Today, through the ‘Investopia Tokyo’ event presents a unique opportunity to further enhance the economic partnership between the two friendly countries in these vital sectors, fostering growth and sustainability in line with their shared visions for the future.”



H.E. asserted that the discussion sessions and roundtable meetings at ‘Investopia Tokyo’ offers a platform to unlock promising economic and investment opportunities for businesses in both the UAE and Japan. “These engagements also enhance the appeal of both markets for investments in vital and sustainable sectors. Hosting a new edition of Investopia Global Dialogues in Japan underscores the importance of the Japanese business community as a vital partner for the UAE’s private sector. Japan is also one of the largest economies in the world and a home to new economic fields, especially technology and innovation,” H.E. Bin Touq said.



H.E. Bin Touq continued: “Thanks to the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE has witnessed a remarkable transformation in diversifying its national economy, with non-oil sectors now contributing 75 per cent to the country’s GDP. This reflects the UAE’s rapid progress in transitioning to an innovative economic model based on flexibility and sustainability and moving steadily towards becoming the global center of the new economy by the next decade in line with the goals outlined in ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”



H.E. Shihab Ahmed Al Fahim said: “The UAE and Japan have enjoyed strong and enduring relations for over half a century, built on a foundation of mutual trust and understanding at various levels, particularly in economic and investment sectors, which have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years.” H.E. Al Fahim emphasised that hosting this year’s edition of the Investopia Global Dialogues in Tokyo is an important step in strengthening economic cooperation with Japan, thereby enhancing mutual investment opportunities and driving prosperity of both countries.



H.E. Matsuo Takehiko Vice-Minister for International Affairs at Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan said: "I am very pleased to participate in Investopia, an important event for discussing the promotion of business exchanges and investment between our two countries. Japan and the UAE are strengthening cooperation in a wide range of fields, including innovation aimed at the industrial advancement of the UAE, extending beyond traditional oil and gas sectors. Next year, the EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai will be held, in which the UAE will also participate, and it is anticipated more active exchange between our two countries. I look forward to fruitful discussions at Investopia Tokyo that will further enhance these trends."



Norihiko Ishiguro, Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), said:"I would like to once again express my gratitude to H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, and the public and private companies from the UAE who have come to Japan. We had a valuable opportunity to learn about the attractiveness of the UAE as an investment destination through speeches by the ministers of both countries and through the panel discussions. I hope that new opportunities will be created through exchanges between UAE and Japanese companies. JETRO Dubai and our offices across Japan remain committed to assisting companies from both markets in achieving this goal.”



The panel discussions of ‘Investopia Tokyo’



Investopia Tokyo event hosted five fruitful and effective panel discussions. The first and main session was titled ‘Building Thriving Start-ups: Exploring the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in the UAE and Japanese Markets.’ The panel was attended by H.E. Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; H.E. Shahab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan; and H.E. Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo. The panel discussed the critical role of entrepreneurship in fostering innovation and advancing towards knowledge-based economic models. Resources and advantages offered by the UAE and Japan to encourage creativity, drive entrepreneurial growth, and facilitate connections with investors and business communities to secure vital funding were also highlighted during the discussion.



Enhancing cooperation in the SMEs sector in the two countries



H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei said: “The UAE and Japan share a common vision of developing the SME sector as a cornerstone of economic growth and sustainability. In line with this, the Ministry of Economy has prioritised fostering an entrepreneurial environment and supporting the growth of national start-ups within its strategies and plans. We have introduced a new entrepreneurial ecosystem based on several initiatives, including the establishment of the ‘UAE Entrepreneurship Council,’ a unified national platform to facilitate business operations, and the launch of the ‘Entrepreneurship Fund,’ which allocates AED 300 million in incentives to empower graduates to embrace entrepreneurship.”



Al Mazrouei added: “Tokyo Investopia is a significant platform to discuss the future of the SME sector in both countries, facilitating the exchange of experiences and insights on global trends in financing emerging projects by investors and venture capital funds. It aims to support these enterprises in expanding into new markets, as well as to discuss flexible economic policies to improve the competitiveness of the entrepreneurial environment in both the Emirati and Japanese markets.”



The second panel discussion themed ‘New Trends Shaping the Investment Landscape in Japan and the UAE,’ explored the rapidly evolving global investment climate, and mechanisms for adapting to global economic transformations and shifts in local policies. It also highlighted the key sectors driving economic diversification in both countries and the emerging opportunities for investors and cross-border partnerships.



The third session, titled ‘Manufacturing Momentum: Exploring Opportunities for Japanese Companies in the UAE,’ highlighted the UAE’s accelerated industrial strategy, solidifying its position as a global hub for high-tech and sustainable manufacturing. From cutting-edge robotics to green energy initiatives, the UAE presents unparalleled opportunities for Japanese companies by combining Japan’s expertise in precision engineering and innovation with UAE’s visionary leadership and advanced capabilities in this vital sector.



The fourth session, ‘Exploring the New Economy: Opportunities for Japan-UAE Collaboration in Innovation and Technology,’ focused on the rise of the new economy across Asia, with discussions on innovations in AI, robotics, and space, along with investments in fintech and digital assets.



The fifth session, themed ‘The UAE Advantage as a Leading Investment Destination,’ underscored the key sectors driving the UAE’s appeal to foreign investors and discussed opportunities for increased mutual investments between the UAE and Japan in the near future. It also showcased key indicators demonstrating the continued growth of foreign investments in the UAE, which ranked second globally after the United States in the number of new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in 2023, with 1,323 new projects - a 33 per cent increase from 2022. Additionally, the UAE saw FDI inflows of $30.688 billion in 2023, marking a robust 35 per cent growth compared to the previous year.



The session was attended by H.E. Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment; H.E. Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of The Investor Growth Sector at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC); and Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Investment Attraction at Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).



Additionally, ‘Investopia Tokyo’ hosted two roundtables. The first, titled ‘The UAE as a gateway to the Middle East: Creating Opportunities for Japanese Investments,’ was attended by H.E. Bin Touq alongside a group of prominent industry leaders, investors, and companies from Japan.



H.E. Bin Touq underscored the UAE's highly competitive edge as a business hub, driven by flexible economic regulations, including 100 per cent foreign ownership, and its world-class infrastructure. These factors enable robust investments across a range of key sectors like the new economy, manufacturing, clean energy, digital transformation, fintech, and the circular economy.



H.E. Bin Touq also highlighted the UAE’s strategic location as a key economic gateway connecting East and West, as well as a leading logistics hub for trade and investment across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. H.E. invited the Japanese business community to capitalise on the growing investment opportunities in the UAE and expand their projects within the country.

The second roundtable, themed ‘Entrepreneurship and Innovation: UAE-Japan Roundtable on Collaborative Growth,’ was attended by H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei and leaders from innovation centers, entrepreneurs, and investment funds from Japan. The session focused on creating innovative systems to accelerate startup growth and help them become leading companies that contribute to economic development. Participants also discussed strategies to drive innovation and creativity in both countries, emphasising the value of exchanging expertise and best practices to strengthen the UAE and Japan’s positions as global leaders in technology and innovation.



‘Investopia Tokyo’ was held during the UAE delegation’s visit to Japan from December 17 to 19, marking the final event of the 2024 Investopia Global Talks. In 2025, a new series of talks will be launched in key regional and global markets, including Miami, Cyprus, Hungary, India, China. The third edition of ‘Investopia Europe’ will be held in Milan while additional sessions will also be planned in several cities across Europe and Africa. These initiatives align with Investopia’s vision to expand collaboration with global business communities and establish sustainable partnerships worldwide.





MENAFN22122024003685011158ID1109020598