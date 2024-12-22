Funskool Organizes First-Ever CATAN Championship In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 20th, 2024: Funskool India Limited, India's leading toy manufacturer, organized the first ever India CATAN National championship at Dublin Square, Phoenix City, Mumbai recently.



Shobhit Kasera from Kolkata emerged as the India CATAN National Champion. He will represent India at the CATAN World Championship to be held at Stuttgart, Germany from April 4th to 6th, 2025. Shobhit Kasera, when asked about his experience said,“I absolutely love playing CATAN, and my journey with it has been nothing short of amazing! Winning the competition in India was a dream come true, and playing in Bombay was such a blast-the organizers Funskool did an incredible job making it a truly memorable experience.”



The India CATAN National championship followed a series of qualifying tournaments held in four locations – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Funskool in association with Meeplecon, India's largest board games convention, hosted the India CATAN National Championship in Mumbai. Players from different parts of India participated in the competition.



CATAN is the powerful, universal story of the quest to explore the world, to discover, trade and build. Rooted in strategy and exploration, it's all about mastering the variable landscapes and making the right moves to build and thrive.



Funskool under license from Asmodee International manufactures and distributes the globally acclaimed board game CATAN in India. Since its launch, CATAN has received an overwhelmingly positive response from Indian audiences, marking a significant milestone in the board game landscape of the country. This partnership aims to bring the joy of strategic gaming to an even wider audience in India. The toy major is nurturing associations with international brands for an impressive growth trajectory. Funskool India is seen as a perfect partner by international toy manufacturers to manufacture their iconic games in the BIS certified Funskool factories.





About Funskool India Limited:



Funskool is India's leading toy manufacturing company promoted by the MRF group. Funskool started its commercial operations in the year 1987 and has state of the art manufacturing facilities at Goa and Ranipet. Funskool has been pioneering the concept of quality and safe toys in India and raised the standards of toys in the Indian Market. The company's mission is to influence the parents to spend on toys that enable every Indian child to grow with quality toys that contribute to their mental development. With the largest range of toys offered by any Indian company, Funskool, has an assortment to meet the needs of every parent and child.





About CATAN GmbH:



CATAN GmbH is the IP owner of the popular CATAN brand. Today, its primary product is the CATAN board game - a contemporary classic. The CATAN brand universe encompasses an array of expansions, extensions, scenarios, standalone games, digital adaptations, stories, merchandise and other consumer products. CATAN is available in over 40 languages and has sold over 45 million units worldwide since it was first published in 1995.

