JILIN, China, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, the Second World Ice and Snow of Cold Regions opened at

BEIDAU SKI RESORT in Jilin City.

The opening ceremony of the 2nd World Ice and Snow Economy of Cold Regions Conference

Hu Yuting first extended welcome on behalf of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee and the provincial government to the guests attending the event and expressed gratitude to friends from all walks of life who care about and support the revitalization and development of Jilin. He said that the ice and snow economy is an important engine for economic development in cold regions. This conference, with the theme of PROSPER THE ICE AND SNOW ECONOMY, JOIN HANDS FOR A WIN-WIN FUTURE, builds a new international exchange platform, innovates new carriers for industrial cooperation, and expands new scenarios for ice and snow consumption, which is of great significance for stimulating the vitality of the ice and snow economy in cold regions. With a high-quality product matrix, we promote leapfrog development of ice and snow tourism. With the unique advantages of powder snow, forest sea, rime, and hot springs and the brand matrix of Snow all over Changbai Mountain, and with an attitude of opening the door to welcome guests and treating guests from all directions, we warmly welcome domestic and foreign tourists. People at home and abroad are welcome to experience Jilin's ice and snow. We will provide warm-hearted services to make tourists come happily and return satisfied.

We are willing to share development opportunities with friends from all over the world. Focusing on fields such as refining ice and snow tourism, developing ice and snow equipment, promoting ice and snow consumption, prospering ice and snow culture, and popularizing ice and snow sports, we promote all parties to deepen cooperation, complement each other's advantages, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and jointly explore new opportunities for the development of the ice and snow industry.

