Mohali Building Collapse: Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits, Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann expressed grief on the building collapse in Mohali, and said that full administration and rescue teams are deployed at the spot.

CM Mann affirmed that action will be taken against the culprits behind the collapse of this under-construction building. He also said that he is in constant touch with the administration.

"Received sad news of an accident of a multi-storey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali). Full administration and other rescue operations teams are deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration. We pray that there is no loss of life and property, action will be taken against the culprits. People are requested to cooperate with the administration," the Chief Minister stated in a post on X on Saturday.

| One dead, several trapped in Mohali Building Collapse

A multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday, said officials.

Rescue Underway

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies reached the site immediately after receiving word about the incident and commenced the rescue operation.

A 22-year-old girl has been rescued and later hospitalised, informed officials.

"Rescue operation is ongoing for nearly one to two hours. One victim has been recovered. She is a female. She might be around 22 years old," NDRF official Baljit Singh told ANI.

"She has been referred to the hospital for advanced treatment," the official said.

He said it will take time to make the things clear. "The operation may go on for a long time"

Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Malwinder Singh Kang, also visited the site. He said that he has spoken with the district administration after being alerted about the incident and said that the administration is engaged in rescue work.

"It is not yet confirmed how many people were present (during the time of collapse)... Our aim right now is to save people and ensure that there is no loss of life...," he said.

More rescue-related updates are awaited.