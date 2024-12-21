Residents Of TOT Will Be Required To Have Russian“Car Insurance” From New Year - NRC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Starting from the new year, car owners in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be required to have a document on Russian civil liability insurance.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC , Ukrinform reports.

“From January 2025, all car owners in the temporarily occupied territories must have Russian civil liability insurance. In Russia, this document is called OSAGO. However, to obtain it, you must have a passport of the occupiers. Thus, we have another element of pressure on local residents,” the statement reads.

In the absence of Russian-style insurance, the occupiers threaten drivers with a variety of sanctions: from deprivation of rights to confiscation of vehicles.

The National Resistance Center called for reporting anyone who is in the service of the Kremlin by following this link so that no one escapes responsibility for crimes against the Ukrainian people.

As reported, residents of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region who have not received Russian passports will be deprived of their pensions by the occupiers starting in January.

Photo: Shutterstock