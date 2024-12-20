Acquisition of PSI Transcom GmbH by CHAPTERS platform Altamount Software GmbH

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Investment

Acquisition of PSI Transcom GmbH by CHAPTERS Altamount Software GmbH

Today, the governance, risk and compliance platform Altamount Software GmbH (“Altamount”) of CHAPTERS Group AG (“CHAPTERS”) acquired 100% of the shares of PSI Transcom GmbH from PSI Software SE. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2025 after approval by the German of Economic Affairs and Climate Action. PSI Transcom GmbH is a software provider with around 100 employees in Germany and Poland focusing on mobility solutions for optimized personnel and vehicle availability in public transportation companies. The company has shown good growth dynamics in software solutions for electric bus depots with average revenue CAGR of around 12 % in recent years. The strong demand for eMobility in public transportation is expected to drive further domestic and international growth for PSI Transcom GmbH in the coming years. CHAPTERS CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr explains: “We are aware of the great responsibility we have towards the team and customers of PSI Transcom GmbH and are looking forward to our upcoming journey together! Our Altamount platform is the perfect long-term home for this mission-critical software provider. We are proud of Andreas Philippi and his team, who have now executed the second carve-out of a software company from a multinational corporation within six months. We would like to thank the PSI Software SE team for their tremendous cooperation, which we would like to further intensify.” Gunnar Glöckner, CFO of PSI Software SE comments: “CHAPTERS and Altamount were able to clearly position themselves as the best long-term home for PSI Transcom GmbH. A well thought-out and sustainable solution for all stakeholders was important to us. As part of our transformation program“PSI Reloaded”, we will focus on our core businesses in the future and are pleased to have found the perfect partner for the future growth of PSI Transcom GmbH through today's transaction.” Closing of the transaction requires the approval of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, as the products of PSI Transcom GmbH are part of Germany's critical infrastructure. CHAPTERS and Altamount are particularly well qualified to comply with the associated responsibility due to the transparency of the stock exchange listing, the very good capitalization and a long-term strategy. Andreas Philippi, CEO Altamount adds: “Altamount drives all governance, risk and compliance software related activities within CHAPTERS Group. Nowhere is this more important than in the operation of critical infrastructure software. PSI Transcom GmbH can look back on many years of market leadership and will work with us to exploit its full potential in the growth market of digitalization in public transportation. We welcome the entire team and look forward to the journey together!”

