Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber will patronize and attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) at Jaber Al-Ahmad International at 7:00 pm local time on December 21.

KUWAIT - The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah held talks with the visiting Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosseto on the evolving cooperation between the two countries.

BANGKOK - Kuwait and Thailand held the first round of talks on the level of the two sides' foreign ministries, and agreed on fostering a comprehensive strategic partnership in all domains.

WASHINGTON - The National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) named its Associate Director Fawaz Al-Mudhaf, a Kuwaiti, one of the Middle East Policy Council's (MEPC) "40 Under 40" leaders for his role in cementing US-Mideast relations.

NEW YORK - The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israeli occupation's obligations towards UN activities and humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

BERLIN- A car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German central city of Magdeburg, killing at least one person and wounding 60 to 80 others.

IRBIL - An amphitheater of a car racetrack collapsed in Irbil injuring 15 people, the local civil defense reported. (end)

