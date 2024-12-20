Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
12/20/2024 7:07:40 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium at 7:00 pm local time on December 21.
KUWAIT - The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah held talks with the visiting Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosseto on the evolving cooperation between the two countries.
BANGKOK - Kuwait and Thailand held the first round of Political talks on the level of the two sides' foreign ministries, and agreed on fostering a comprehensive strategic partnership in all domains.
WASHINGTON - The National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) named its Associate Director Fawaz Al-Mudhaf, a Kuwaiti, one of the Middle East Policy Council's (MEPC) "40 Under 40" leaders for his role in cementing US-Mideast relations.
NEW YORK - The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israeli occupation's obligations towards UN activities and humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
BERLIN- A car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German central city of Magdeburg, killing at least one person and wounding 60 to 80 others.
IRBIL - An amphitheater of a car racetrack collapsed in Irbil injuring 15 people, the local civil defense reported. (end)
ibi
MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109018391
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.