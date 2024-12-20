Unotelos And Niral Networks Forge Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Connectivity In Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LAGOS, NIGERIA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UnoTelos, a leading telecommunications innovator in Nigeria, today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership with Niral Networks, an advanced Private 5G and EDGE AI computing solutions provider from India.



This collaboration marks a significant milestone in addressing connectivity challenges and driving digital transformation across Africa.



Transformative Connectivity Solutions



The partnership between UnoTelos and Niral Networks emerges from a shared vision to overcome critical network infrastructure limitations that have traditionally hindered technological progress in the region.



By combining UnoTelos' deep understanding of the African market with Niral Networks' cutting-edge NiralOS 5G Core and Edge AI technology, the collaboration aims to deliver secure, low-latency, and scalable connectivity solutions.



"This partnership is more than a technological alliance-it's about empowerment," said Jude Egbokwu Founder & CEO, UnoTelos. "We are not just solving connectivity problems; we're creating opportunities for businesses to innovate, grow, and compete on a global stage."



“Our collaboration with UnoTelos represents a pivotal moment in the digital transformation journey across Africa. By integrating Niral Networks' advanced Private 5G and Edge AI technologies with UnoTelos' profound system integration capabilities and market insights, we are not just deploying telecom infrastructure-we are engineering ecosystems for innovation. This partnership is strategically designed to address the continent's most critical connectivity challenges, enabling industries from mining to oil & gas to leapfrog technological barriers and compete on a global scale."



– Abhijit Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, Niral Networks



Strategic Focus and Initial Deployments



The initial partnership will concentrate on pilot projects across key strategic sectors, including:

- Mining

- Oil and Gas

- Manufacturing

- Shipping & Ports

- Aviation & Airports

- Logistics & Warehousing



The modular design of NiralOS Private 5G and Edge provides the flexibility to customize solutions that meet the unique requirements of each industry, ensuring efficient and targeted deployment.



Technological Innovation and Market Differentiation



By leveraging NiralOS Private 5G and Edge, UnoTelos is positioning itself at the forefront of telecommunications innovation. The partnership enables enterprises in Nigeria to access advanced connectivity solutions that were previously unavailable or prohibitively expensive.



Key technological advantages include:

- Secure and reliable private network infrastructure

- Low-latency communication

- Scalable edge computing capabilities

- Tailored solutions for specific industry needs



Economic and Developmental Impact

The partnership is expected to catalyse digital transformation across multiple sectors. Potential applications include smart factory solutions, enhanced remote operations, and sophisticated IoT-enabled systems that can dramatically improve operational efficiency and competitiveness.



Future Outlook



Looking ahead, UnoTelos and Niral Networks envision expanding their collaboration, with plans to:



- Increase deployment scope

- Develop more advanced connectivity solutions

- Support the development of Private 5G & EDGE infrastructure

- Advance critical sectors like telemedicine and autonomous systems

About the Partners



UnoTelos is a leading telecommunications solutions provider committed to bridging connectivity gaps and enabling digital transformation in Nigeria and across Africa.



Niral Networks specializes in Private 5G and edge computing technologies, providing innovative solutions that help businesses leverage next-generation network capabilities.



