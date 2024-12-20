(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Representatives from the Japanese of Defense, Tokyo City Hall, and environmental experts are investigating the site of a fluoride-containing water leak at an American airbase, Azernews reports.

"It was reported that in October, there was a water leak containing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, synthetic chemical compounds containing fluorine) in the area of the firefighting training range at the US Yokota Airbase. In response to local concerns, we negotiated with the American side to conduct an on-site inspection. As a result, today representatives from the Japanese Ministry of Defense, relevant departments, the Tokyo Mayor's Office, and local authorities will inspect the site of the firefighting exercises at the airbase and receive explanations from the American side," said a government official.

PFAS compounds are a significant environmental concern due to their persistence in the environment and potential health risks. These chemicals are known to contaminate water sources, soil, and wildlife, and have been linked to various health issues, including liver damage and developmental effects. The issue of PFAS contamination around American military bases in Japan, particularly in Okinawa, has been a growing public concern. About 70% of US military bases in Japan are located in Okinawa, but Yokota Airbase is situated in the western part of Tokyo.

Interesting Context: The discovery of PFAS contamination near US military bases in Japan is not an isolated incident. The environmental and health risks associated with these substances have sparked growing debates globally, particularly in areas with heavy military presence. In recent years, the US military has been under increased scrutiny for its role in PFAS contamination in various locations worldwide. This ongoing investigation in Japan could have broader implications, not only for the military's environmental policies but also for how other countries address the legacy of PFAS contamination.