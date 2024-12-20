Japan Conducts Inspection At US Base In Tokyo Due To Fluoride Water Leak
Date
12/20/2024 3:09:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Representatives from the Japanese Ministry of Defense, Tokyo
City Hall, and environmental experts are investigating the site of
a fluoride-containing water leak at an American airbase,
Azernews reports.
"It was reported that in October, there was a water leak
containing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, synthetic
chemical compounds containing fluorine) in the area of the
firefighting training range at the US Yokota Airbase. In response
to local concerns, we negotiated with the American side to conduct
an on-site inspection. As a result, today representatives from the
Japanese Ministry of Defense, relevant departments, the Tokyo
Mayor's Office, and local authorities will inspect the site of the
firefighting exercises at the airbase and receive explanations from
the American side," said a government official.
PFAS compounds are a significant environmental concern due to
their persistence in the environment and potential health risks.
These chemicals are known to contaminate water sources, soil, and
wildlife, and have been linked to various health issues, including
liver damage and developmental effects. The issue of PFAS
contamination around American military bases in Japan, particularly
in Okinawa, has been a growing public concern. About 70% of US
military bases in Japan are located in Okinawa, but Yokota Airbase
is situated in the western part of Tokyo.
Interesting Context: The discovery of PFAS contamination near US
military bases in Japan is not an isolated incident. The
environmental and health risks associated with these substances
have sparked growing debates globally, particularly in areas with
heavy military presence. In recent years, the US military has been
under increased scrutiny for its role in PFAS contamination in
various locations worldwide. This ongoing investigation in Japan
could have broader implications, not only for the military's
environmental policies but also for how other countries address the
legacy of PFAS contamination.
MENAFN20122024000195011045ID1109018028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.