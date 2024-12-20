War Update: 146 Combat Clashes Along Frontline, Kursk Direction Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 146 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders on the frontline, with the most intense action occurring in the Kursk sector, where 40 clashes have already been reported today.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this update at 16:00, December 20, via , according to Ukrinform.

The General Staff noted that the Russian invaders keep on artillery shelling of Ukraine's border regions. The following settlements were affected: Velyka Pysarivka, Oleksandrivka, Vyntorivka, Yastrubshchyna in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region; Kliusy in Chernihiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled five assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the L yman sector , Russian are attacking near Yampolivka, Terny, Ivanivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, and the Serebrianskyi Forest. A total of 11 clashes have occurred today, with four still in progress.

In the Kramatorsk sector , six enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar were repelled. Three clashes continue.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces launched four unsuccessful air-supported attacks near Toretsk and Leonidivka. The enemy also dropped an aerial bomb near Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy launched 31 attacks near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelenе, Novyi Trud, Dachenske, Vovkove, Pishchane, Novovasylivka, Novoyelyzavetivka, Novooleksiivka, and Ukrainka, with five clashes ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector , 19 clashes reported near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, Dalnie, Kostiantynopilske, and Kostiantynopil. The Ukrainian forces repelled 16 assaults, and three confrontations are still active.

In the Vremivka sector , 13 Russian assaults were stopped near the settlements of Uspenivka, Rozlyv, Bohatyr, Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, Novosilka, Novopillia, and Novodarivka, with three assaults continuing to this moment.

In the O rikhiv sector , the Ukrainian forces thwarted one enemy advance near Mala Tokmachka.

In the P rydniprovsk sector , two enemy assaults near Kozatskyi Island failed.

As many as 40 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector , where the enemy also carried out one missile strike and 260 artillery shelling attacks.

In the Kharkiv, Siversk, and Huliaipole sectors , the enemy has not conducted any active operations since the beginning of the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down five ballistic missiles and 40 Russian drones that the Russians used to attack Ukraine on the night of December 20, with 20 locations also being lost.