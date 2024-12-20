Software-Driven, Smart Munitions Are Revolutionizing Warfare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) XTEND Defense Secures $8.8M Contract to U.S. Department of Defense (IWTSD) with AI-Driven, Tactical FPV, Smart Loitering Munitions

XTEND , a global leader in AI-powered autonomy and tactical drone solutions, has been awarded a $8.8 million dollar contract by the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) to deliver Precision Strike Indoor & Outdoor (PSIO) small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS).

PSIO sUAS represents a leap forward in tactical drone technology, being the first US DoD-approved system in this category (Indoor/Outdoor) for a flying loitering munition platform, utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enable real-time, high-precision strike capabilities with minimal human intervention. Developed and designed for rapid deployment across both urban and open-field environments, these drones provide unparalleled tactical advantages, boosting mission success rates while minimizing operational risks.

This award follows the successful completion of rigorous live-fire testing and safety evaluations. The PSIO sUAS, which complies with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), will be produced domestically in the United States, with deliveries slated to begin in Q1 of 2025.

"We are honored to strengthen our partnership with IWTSD," said Aviv Shapira, Founder and CEO of XTEND. "The live-fire tests demonstrated the precision, reliability, and operational superiority of our Scorpio

PSIO sUAS solution. This contract validates our technology's ability to address the complex challenges faced by modern defense forces."

AI-Driven, Battle Proven, Tactical Superiority

XTEND's PSIO sUAS is the culmination of two years of collaborative development with IWTSD and has already proven its capabilities in recent global conflicts, being one of the most operational loitering munition solutions used by IDF. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence with precise operational functionality, the system empowers military units to execute complex missions effectively, even in the most demanding scenarios.

About XTEND

XTEND is a local DC-based defense and security company with AI-driven autonomous and tactical drone solutions, serving the defense, law enforcement, and security markets worldwide. Known for its innovative, reliable technologies, XTEND provides mission-critical systems that deliver real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence. With a focus on enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency, XTEND's portfolio of drone systems ensures success in even the most challenging environments. XTEND manufactures its drones and robots in both the state of Florida and North Carolina.

