Two-Day Extravaganza 'Satluj Pride' Held At Satluj Public School

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Panchkula, Haryana, India The two-day annual event, Satluj Pride, was held at Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula. This year marked the 48th edition of the program, celebrating the theme,“ New India: Forging Futures, Celebrating Culture .”





Students of Satluj Public School performing at the two-day annual event, Satluj Pride 2024 that was held at Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula





On the inaugural day there were scintillating performances by students of classes 8-12, while on the second day students of classes 5 to 7 enthralled the audience.





The Chief Guest for the first day event was Sh. Mahipal Dhanda, Minister of School Education, Parliamentary Affairs, and Higher Education Archives, Government of Haryana. Special guests included Sh. Gian Chand Gupta, Former Speaker and MLA Panchkula; Banto Kataria; and Sh. Deepak Sharma (BJP District President, Panchkula), among others.





The cultural performances by students were the main highlight of the event. Class 8 students delivered an inspiring presentation on the theme“ World Peace: Cultivating a Culture of Peace .” Class 9 students presented on“ Sustainability and a Greener Tomorrow ,” emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability. Class 11 and 12 students brought alive the spirit of New India through their performance titled“ Panegyric .” These performances left the audience energized and filled with fresh ideas. The event concluded with a rendition of the National Anthem by Class 12 students, instilling a sense of patriotism and pride in everyone present.





The second and the final day of the event witnessed the presence of the Chief Guest, Mr. Alok Kumar Roy, IPS, Director General of Police (DGP), Railways and Commando, and the Guest of Honour, Ms. Anjum Moudgil, an Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, former World No. 1, and the first Indian woman shooter to win medals at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.





The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp and a Saraswati Vandana, followed by a series of inspirational performances by the students. Class 5 students presented“ The World Is Our Stage ” while Class 6 showcased“ Legends and Leaders .” Another notable performance focused on“ Innovators of Tomorrow: A Celebration of Creativity, Technology, and Innovation .”





Joining them on this occasion were Mr. Krit Serai, Co-Chair/ Director-Principal, Mr. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director of Satluj Group of Schools, Co-Principal Ms. Madhurima Serai, Mrs. Radhika Panickar Serai, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mr. Gur K Serai, Co-Chairman/Director-Principal of Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula and Ms. Preet Mangat Serai.





Mr. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director of Satluj Group of Schools, expressed his gratitude to students, teachers, and everyone who contributed to making the event a success. He remarked that such events not only encourage students' creativity and performance but also help them recognize their cultural heritage and individual talents. Programs like these provide students with opportunities to hone their skills, preparing them for success in various fields of life.





The event concluded with the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and school management presenting awards to students for their outstanding performances. The event also celebrated the achievements of Class 10 and 12 students, with awards presented to the CBSE toppers of 2023-24.