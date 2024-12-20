Humanoid Robotics Set To 'Transform Industries With Human-Like Dexterity And Intelligence', Says Globaldata Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Humanoid robotics set to 'transform industries with human-like dexterity and intelligence', says GlobalData

Humanoid robotics technologies are set to transform industries by offering“advanced dexterity, precision, and human-like capabilities”, according to a new study by GlobalData .

These developments promise to automate complex tasks, address shortages, and enhance operational efficiency across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and service industries, says the data and analytics research company.

Saurabh Daga, project manager of disruptive tech at GlobalData, says:“The rapid progress in humanoid robotics signals a turning point in robotics innovation.

“From water-powered biomimetic systems replicating human anatomy to AI-driven robots capable of learning and adapting to real-world tasks, these developments unlock unprecedented potential.

“Breakthroughs in dexterity, power efficiency, and real-time adaptability mean these robots are no longer just prototypes; they are evolving into functional systems that can replace or augment human roles across industries.

“As energy efficiency, modularity, and AI capabilities advance, humanoid robots will transform healthcare, automation, and labor-intensive industries, paving the way for cost-effective, precise, and intelligent solutions to global challenges.”

The Innovation Explorer database of GlobalData's Disruptor Intelligence Center highlights key developments in humanoid robotics:



Clone Robotics' Biomimetic Humanoid : Clone Alpha, developed by Poland-based Clone Robotics, mimics human anatomy and movement using advanced biomimetic technologies and proprietary Myofiber artificial muscles. It offers lifelike precision and potential applications in healthcare, prosthetics, and industrial automation.

Unitree Robotics' G1 Humanoid Agent : China-based Unitree's G1 robot features 23-43 joints, enhanced flexibility, and optional dexterous hands. Equipped with AI-driven reinforcement learning and advanced sensors, it can perform complex tasks with precision across industrial and service industries.

Fourier's GR-2 Humanoid Robot : Fourier's GR-2 is a modular humanoid robot with 53 degrees of freedom, advanced tactile sensors, and FSA 2.0 actuators. It delivers precise, human-like movements and is ideal for industries requiring dexterity, agility, and extended operations. Tesla's Optimus Gen 2 Humanoid Robot : Tesla's Optimus Gen 2 offers improved walking speed, hand mobility, and tactile sensors. Powered by AI, it autonomously performs delicate tasks, making it suitable for domestic and industrial use while addressing labor shortages.

Daga says:“Humanoid robotics are poised to transform industries by addressing labor shortages, enhancing precision, and enabling human-robot collaboration.

“Beyond their industrial impact, humanoid systems are rapidly advancing in sophistication, combining AI, biomimetic engineering, and real-time adaptability.

“These systems are increasingly capable of understanding and responding to their environments with unprecedented accuracy.

“While challenges such as cost, scalability, and energy efficiency remain, advancements in biomimetic technologies, AI integration, and modular systems are accelerating innovation.

“Collaborative efforts among developers, manufacturers, and researchers will be critical to unlocking the full potential of humanoid robotics and achieving widespread adoption.”