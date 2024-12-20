Memorial Health Significantly Increases Support For Children's Harbor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Additional funding will support two instrumental programs aimed at long-term success

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Memorial Healthcare System is ramping up its commitment to Children's Harbor for the 2024-25 fiscal year, launching a new grant initiative that will make a major impact in two key programs.

The additional funding will benefit teen moms at the Children's Harbor Maternity Home through parenting and doula services, as well as the Brown's Harbor Success Coach Program, which focuses on literacy and career readiness for young adults aging out of foster care.

Children's Harbor, a nationally accredited child welfare organization based in South Florida, is dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care. The nonprofit provides safe housing, specialized trauma care, and life skills support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers affected by the trauma of abuse. With private donations from the community, Children's Harbor is able to offer onsite trauma-informed clinical care as well as academic/life skills support.

At the Children's Harbor Maternity Home, teen moms in foster care receive comprehensive support, including education, vocational guidance, healthcare, and parenting skills. This home provides a safe space for young mothers to live with their babies while learning crucial parenting skills. Memorial Healthcare System's new grant will allow Children's Harbor to continue offering vital prenatal and postpartum education, along with ongoing parenting classes.

Brown's Harbor provides affordable housing and wrap-around support to young adults (ages 18-23) who have aged out of foster care and are transitioning to independent living. Memorial Healthcare's increased funding will allow Children's Harbor to expand the Success Coach Program, offering weekly one-on-one sessions, financial literacy training, career readiness coaching, and monthly community workshops.

Additionally, Memorial Healthcare System will host the Fostering Future Leaders Career Expo in November, where these young adults will explore career opportunities and create personalized plans for their futures and has also committed to year-round recruitment efforts, aiming to help these young adults discover their career passions and purpose.

“Children's Harbor is dedicated to providing resources that promote healing, support, and hope for our teens and families,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children's Harbor.“We're beyond grateful for Memorial Healthcare System's generous partnership in helping us achieve these goals. Thank you for believing in our team and supporting our mission to reach higher for the kids we are entrusted to serve."

Memorial Healthcare System's new grant initiative will generate a major impact in the two key programs. The additional funding will benefit teen moms at the Children's Harbor Maternity Home through parenting and doula services, as well as the Brown's Harbor Success Coach Program, which focuses on financial literacy and career readiness for young adults aging out of foster care.



Memorial Healthcare System is a public, nonprofit hospital system that provides healthcare services to South Florida residents. To learn more about Memorial Healthcare System please visit .

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor .

About Children's Harbor

Established in 1996, Children's Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children's Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community.

Additionally, Brown's Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.

Julie Khanna

Khanna Connections

+1 561-603-0557

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.