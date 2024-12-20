DC Gears Up For Anti-Inauguration Ball Celebrating Artivism And Community Empowerment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Night of Music, Activism, and Community Solidarity at the Historic Black Cat on MLK Day

- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With Washington, DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser preparing to fight for autonomy. Incoming President pledges control of DC, but it's only right that 92.5% of the DC population that voted against him roll out the unwelcome mat and resist.On the evening of January 20, 2025, the Historic Black Cat , the Anti-Inauguration Ball hosted by We Act Radio , Social Security Works , and the Black Cat, the DC community will gather to stand on what cultural democracy truly means, as art brings change. This date, coinciding with the presidential inauguration, symbolizes a stand for local autonomy and the power of community resilience.The Anti-Inauguration Ball will be a powerful platform to celebrate community resilience, amplify voices for change, and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Music has long been part of movements seeking social change, and this night will be no different.A Sly & the Family Stone cover set and Everyday Everybody [aka Aztec Sun] will grace the stage, followed by a Nikki Giovanni Tribute curated by Words Beats and Life. DJ Dredd, Baby Alcatraz, and Underdog will serve as energy conductors as the ball weaves in speakers, craft and food vendors, and tabling local nonprofits to lift spirits in these anxious times.The mission of the Anti-Inauguration Ball is to connect the audience with those actively engaged in the work of change. Many people may need to get out there and do something but might not know where to start. The Ball will provide a community organizing platform, build people's power, and brainstorm ways to move people from inaction to action.Social Security Works, a leading advocacy organization fighting to protect and expand Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, is sponsoring a dynamic live stream, amplifying the reach of this vital call to action.Meanwhile, the night raises awareness of the 2025 opening of The Artivism Library Collection, a bold initiative to house the city's most extensive collection of banned books in Historic Anacostia. This library will stand as a symbol of championing free expression and the transformative power of literacy.The Anti-Inauguration Ball DetailsHistoric Black Cat 1811 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009Monday, January 20, 2025 | Doors Open 7 pm ET - midnight ETFor ticket information, visit blackcatdc

Kymone Freeman

We Act Radio

+1 202-841-1502

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.