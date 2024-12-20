SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation Of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
12/20/2024 11:01:08 AM
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation into Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG ) on behalf of the company's shareholders.
Since January 2022, shares of Douglas Elliman's stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $10.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $2.00 per share, a decline of over 80% in value .
The investigation seeks to determine whether Douglas Elliman and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's shareholders in connection with recent corporate actions.
shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):
CONTACT:
KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
([email protected] )
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
([email protected] )
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
