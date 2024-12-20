Reunion Facilitates Sale Of Up To $870M In Section 45X Tax Credits By First Solar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reunion, a leading for clean tax credit transfers, is proud to have facilitated two transactions, entered into on December 6, 2024, for a third-party to purchase up to $870 million in advanced production tax credits from Arizona-headquartered First Solar, the Western Hemisphere's largest solar and manufacturing company.

The credits are associated with the fully integrated manufacturing of advanced thin photovoltaic (PV) solar panels – equivalent to the production of wafers, cells and modules - at certain First Solar manufacturing facilities in both Ohio and Alabama in 2024.

First Solar, which has manufactured in the United States since 2002, operates three manufacturing facilities in Ohio and a fourth in Alabama. The company also operates what is believed to be one of the most extensive solar supply chains in the U.S., using 100% U.S.-made glass and steel. As a result of its American manufacturing footprint, which is expected to include a fifth factory located in Louisiana in the second half of 2025, and domestic supply chain, First Solar expects to support over 30,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs across the nation, representing a payroll of almost $2.8 billion per year by 2026.

Reunion served as a trusted advisor and facilitator throughout the transactions' lifecycle. The firm identified a suitable buyer and led a thorough negotiation of deal terms between the parties. Reunion also played a key role in spearheading the technical and commercial due diligence process.

"We are excited to have supported these transactions through to close, which underscores our expertise in helping the largest and most sophisticated organizations navigate the tax credit diligence and purchase process. These transactions demonstrate the impact that tax credit transfers can have on strengthening America's solar manufacturing capabilities," said Andy Moon, CEO of Reunion.

These transactions are one of the largest advanced manufacturing tax credit transfers to date, reflecting the growing scale of the domestic power generation technology manufacturing base.

