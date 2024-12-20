عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigbank AS Financial Calendar For 2025


12/20/2024 10:01:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bigbank AS has confirmed the bank's financial Calendar for the 2025 financial year.

In 2025, Bigbank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:


26.02.2025 Q4 2024 and unaudited full year results
27.02.2025 January results
05.03.2025 Audited results for 2024
13.03.2025 February results
24.04.2025 Q1 interim results
08.05.2025 April results
12.06.2025 May results
24.07.2025 Q2 interim results
14.08.2025 July results
11.09.2025 August results
23.10.2025 Q3 interim results
13.11.2025 October results
11.12.2025 November results


Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 November 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 271 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Tel: +372 53 930 833
Email: ...


MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109017040


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search