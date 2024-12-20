Dynex Partners With Incor To Transform Healthcare AI With Quantum-As-A-Service Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynex , a leader in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology, has welcomed the Heart Institute (InCor) at the University of São Paulo Medical School as a partner to enhance the deployment of large language models (LLMs) in healthcare. Dynex's scalable and accessible neuromorphic quantum computing supports precision and streamline clinical workflows.

Last year, InCor performed over 5,000 surgeries, 12,000 hospitalizations, more than 13,000 hemodynamic studies, treated over 22,000 patients and conducted over 247 consultations. Additionally, it carried out 4 million tests and diagnoses and over 13 million multidisciplinary care consultations. Ranked 18th in the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek, InCor will leverage Dynex's technology to train advanced AI models on healthcare datasets, paving the way for improved precision medicine and more efficient clinical workflows.

Quantum: The Next Megacycle in Computing and a New Era in Healthcare AI

Dynex plays a key role across industries such as healthcare with its affordable, accessible and scalable Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology underpinned by a robust commitment to ethical integrity that solves real-world problems at scale. Dynex's platform utilizes neuromorphic quantum computing to emulate quantum behaviors, delivering scalability of up to 1 million qubits. This architecture is tailor-made for real-world applications such as optimization and machine learning, making it ideally suited for addressing complex healthcare challenges efficiently and cost-effectively.

“Dynex's innovation will enable the training of advanced AI models developed by InCor, enhancing efficiency, measurability and unlocking numerous additional possibilities,“ said Jose Eduardo Krieger, Full Professor of Genetics & Molecular Medicine, from InCor .

"Our collaboration with InCor demonstrates how quantum-inspired technologies can address critical challenges in healthcare," said Daniela Herrmann, Co-Founder of Dynex and Mission Leader at Dynex Moonshots. "Neuromorphic quantum computing offers transformative possibilities for advancing precision medicine and improving clinical workflows."

The collaboration initiative is designed to optimize healthcare workflows, enhance clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes, while minimizing energy consumption and operational costs.

Breaking Barriers in Healthcare AI

This initiative goes beyond demonstrating raw computational power. By adopting Dynex's quantum-inspired emulation, InCor can optimize healthcare workflows, enhance clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes-all while reducing energy consumption and costs. Looking ahead, the collaboration will explore integrating neuromorphic computing into genomic research, tackling scalability challenges and enabling advancements in personalized medicine.

About Dynex

Dynex 's leading Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology, offers businesses an affordable, accessible and scalable solution for quantum computing underpinned by a robust commitment to ethical integrity. With cost-effective subscription plans available to everyone, Dynex enables industries to solve real-world problems at scale with unparalleled computational power. Across academia and different industries from artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, finance, aerospace and many more, Dynex drives exponential growth in the most complex fields, meeting the increasing demand for advanced computing solutions. Within the Dynex Ecosystem, Dynex Moonshots serves as the strategic, investment and ethical steward, advancing quantum technology to deliver pioneering solutions across nature, health, society and space. Dynex is recognized as a 2024 Technologist of the Year as part of Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Award.

About InCor

InCor is a highly specialized hospital focused on cardiology, pulmonology, and cardiac and thoracic surgeries. Recognized for its excellence, the Institute provides care for patients of the Unified Health System (SUS), health insurance, and private healthcare. In addition to being a center for care - from prevention to treatment - it also stands out as a major center for research, education, and innovation. It is part of the Hospital das Clínicas and is affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP). The Institute receives financial support from the Zerbini Foundation, a private non-profit organization. Its team is comprised of nationally and internationally renowned physicians and multidisciplinary specialists. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, InCor offers the most modern and advanced cardiopulmonary diagnostic equipment in Latin America.

