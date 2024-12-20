Poker enthusiasts can download the WSOP free-to-play app for the chance to win a free Vegas poker vacation

Turn the lull between the winter holidays and the New Year into a jackpot opportunity with Playtika's

World Series of Poker (WSOP) free-to-play app , with the chance to win the ultimate Las Vegas poker adventure. From December 26 to January 23, WSOP will award one winner each week-four lucky players-a dream Vegas getaway for two. Winners will enjoy a paid trip, including flights, hotel and spending money!

Start 2025 With a Poker Adventure: Win the Ultimate Vegas Poker Getaway in WSOP's 2025 Kickoff Sweepstakes!

This is your chance to experience the thrill of Vegas, build your poker squad and find your winning zen at the heart of the action.

Players who download the WSOP app will gain entry into this exclusive crazy Vegas sweepstakes. Winners can bring along a friend to share the adventure, with flights, hotel lodging and expenses covered. To showcase everything this incredible sweepstakes has to offer, a marketing campaign will highlight the excitement awaiting players who enter by downloading the app.

Guy Ceder, General Manager of WSOP free-to-play app said:

"Las Vegas is the ultimate destination for poker enthusiasts, and we're thrilled to bring that dream to life for our players. The WSOP app delivers the excitement of poker anytime, anywhere, and this exclusive Las Vegas getaway takes that thrill to the next level. By connecting the virtual world of the app with the real-world energy of Vegas, we're offering players an unparalleled experience that brings the game to life-and brings the spirit of Vegas back to the app."

No skills are required to win-just luck .

This sweepstakes is part of a broader in-game poker festival running from December through January. We're thrilled to introduce massive highlights this season, including the launch of

Mississippi, an exciting new Beat the House game mode where players face off against the dealer, accompanied by a themed album tied to its release. The festival also features celebratory tournaments, Christmas-themed content, a New Year's celebration from December 31 through early January, and a Las Vegas-themed experience packed with events inspired by the city, all tying directly into the sweepstakes campaign.

Don't miss your chance to win! Simply download the WSOP free-to-play app today on mobile or desktop and register for the sweepstakes:

Players must be 21 years or older to enter. The sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States. No purchase is necessary. For more sweepstakes information, visit:

About World Series of Poker®

WSOP® is the official free to play app of the World Series of Poker®, and one of the world's most downloaded free poker games. Home to millions of poker players across tablets and mobile, the game features countless exciting game modes, tournaments and special events while rewarding its best players with authentic virtual WSOP® prizes and poker-player trophies and glory.

World Series of Poker® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. World Series of Poker® is not a real money app and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. All prizes are virtual and have no cash value. In app purchases are available.

© 2024, Playtika Ltd. All rights reserved. The World Series Of Poker trademarks are licensed by Bracelet IP Limited.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

