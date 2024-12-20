Fiserv Hands Global PR Duties To Finn Partners

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - services company Fiserv has appointed Finn Partners as its global agency of record.

The agency will lead fintech and consumer tech communications, focusing on creative campaigns, and influencer engagement, live activations, and events across the US and 14 other markets worldwide.

This collaboration aims to enhance Fiserv's brand, marketing, and public relations initiatives under its new creative banner, "Fiserv Moves More than Money.”

FINN Partners secured the account following a competitive pitch process. The agency's East Coast practice will lead the global engagement, with support from colleagues in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions.

“We have big plans and exciting brand moments ahead of us, and we're thrilled to have a strategic PR partner that will work alongside us and immediately impact our communications efforts,” said Sophia Marshall, Fiserv's senior VP and head of communications.