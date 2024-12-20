Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Projected To Surpass US$932.635 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 0.77%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 0.77% from US$854.754 million in 2025 to US$932.635 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dimethyl terephthalate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.77% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$932.635 million in 2030.Dimethyl terephthalate, known as dimethyl 1, 4-benzene dicarboxylate, operates as a feedstock in producing polyethene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT). Notably, the revenue growth of the market has been due to increased demand for PET and PBT. The potential development in the dimethyl terephthalate market has also opened up new avenues for bio-based DMT. Bottled water, soft drinks , and other premium beverage consumption globally has increased drastically over the last decade, and the dimethyl terephthalate market is projected to grow tremendously over the forecast period.Dimethyl terephthalate is an important raw material to produce polyester fibres and resins. The increasing demand for these products in textile, packaging, automotive and other industries is a major factor driving the Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Industry. Polyester fibres are thus mainly used in making clothing, home furnishing and industrial fabrics as strong, wrinkle-resistant and moisture-wicking. Besides this, the consumption of polyester-based resins is increasing for manufacturing plastic bottles, films and composites that are required by several industries. Consequently, with increasing application areas and the use of polyester products, the requirement for DMT is expected to flourish in the years to come.Moreover, a solar pumping system consists of three basic components: an electric motor, a photovoltaic (PV) array, and a pump. These pumps are classified as direct current (DC) or alternating current (AC) depending on their motor type. They are widely employed in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, waste management, and industry.Further, in the dimethyl terephthalate market, the industry is in constant evolution as regards technology. Ongoing Technical Research and development programs aim at more efficient and sustainable production methods for DMT. It further broadens its scope by focusing on other technologies for improved options, mainly green technology ones, as alternatives to environmental footprints created by the DMT while improving business efficiency. Research, too, is ongoing into feedstock uses other than terephthalic acid for producing DMT, which is anticipated to yield more efficient alternatives. Finally, the emphasis is on reducing environmental rucks caused by DMT production and application.Access sample report or view details:The Dimethyl terephthalate market is segmented by form into two major categories: Flake (Solid) DMT and liquid DMT. Dimethyl terephthalate or DMT is a multi-tasking intermediate used to manufacture polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and other polymers based on polyester. Demand for this product is largely determined by industrial consumption in regional markets and the evolving demand from consumers. It covers different demand drivers for Liquid DMT and Flake (solid) DMT, thereby distinguishing them from one another in terms of application and market dynamics. This type of DMT liquid typically goes into the manufacture of polyester resins for textiles, packaging, and industrial films.It serves as a raw ingredient for making coatings, adhesives, and speciality products. Liquid DMT further acts as a feed material for making PET plastics and bottles. These "pet" bottles are in huge demand internationally with the rapid growth of the worldwide packaging industry.The Dimethyl terephthalate market by application category is segmented into polyester film, polyester fibre, pet resin, and other applications (Including PBT). PET is produced by polymerizing ethylene glycol with terephthalic acid or transesterifying dimethyl terephthalate. The growing demand for PET would lead to increased use of dimethyl terephthalate. PET plastics have grown rapidly in recent years, displacing glass and PVC. In February 2024, Mitsubishi Chemical Group introduced the ZR Series of NOVADURAN PBT resin, a foaming grade with ultra-low specific gravity. The ZR Series is a new grade of rigid fibre-reinforced engineering plastic. These polymers are used to make plastics, fabrics, bottles, and packaging materials. The growing use of polyethene terephthalate and polybutylene terephthalate would raise the need for DMT.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the dimethyl terephthalate market is growing significantly. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest market share in Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) than any other region in the world. This market has measured up the entire Asia Pacific region as a result of consistently producing polyester and PET resin.PET, polyester film and fibre, and PBT comprise the biggest consumer in China regarding the demand for dimethyl terephthalate. Nevertheless, falling behind DMT is the related increase in PTA consumption in polyester resin manufacturing.India's need for polyester resins, films, and fibres appears to be growing quickly because of the flourishing textile and packaging industries in the country that have spurred growth over the past few years. However, as India's pure terephthalic acid (PTA) production capacity expands, PTA will be increasingly used instead of DMT.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Dimethyl terephthalate market that have been covered are Eastman Chemical Company, Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Pvt. Ltd., DDBST GmbH, Amadis Chemical Company Limited, Connect Chemicals, Fiber Intermediate Products Company, OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno, Sarna Chemicals, Spida Group, SK Chemicals.The market analytics report segments the Dimethyl terephthalate market as follows:.By FormoFlake (Solid) DMToLiquid DMT.By ApplicationoPolyester FilmoPolyester FiberoPET ResinoOther Applications (Including PBT).North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South America.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoRest of the Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoRest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:.Eastman Chemical Company.Merck KGaA.Tokyo Chemical Industry Pvt. Ltd..DDBST GmbH.Amadis Chemical Company Limited..Connect Chemicals.Fiber Intermediate Products Company.OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno.Sarna Chemicals.Spida Group.SK ChemicalsExplore More Reports:.Dimethyl Carbonate Market:.Dimethylformamide Market:.Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.