Jal Jeevan Mission Commences Prize Disbursement For My Gov 'Har Ghar Jal' Quiz Competition Winners

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 19 December 2024, Delhi: National Jal Jeevan Mission under Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS), of Jal Shakti, has initiated the prize disbursement process for the winners of the 'Har Ghar Jal Quiz: Jal Ka Gyan Ab Hua Aasan Competition' held on the My Gov portal. This initiative is part of the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) efforts to engage citizens in creating widespread awareness about the importance of ensuring access to clean drinking water for every rural household in India.



The MyGov competitions, received an overwhelming response from citizens across the country, reflecting their interest in and commitment to the Jal Jeevan Mission. The HGJ quiz competition, in particular, saw active participation of over 50,000+ encouraging people to deepen their understanding of water conservation and sanitation.



Following the selection process, on 7th June, 2024 a list of 1,500 winners was published on the MyGov platform, which can be seen at mygov/winner-announcement-for-har-ghar-jal-quiz-jal-ka-gyan-ab-hua-aasan/. To release the prize money to winners, DDWS has developed a dedicated portal to collect details for further disbursement of amount digitally. The Department has now released Rs. 2,000/- prize money to each of the HGJ Quiz winners who have submitted the details so far. To facilitate timely prize distribution, all the remaining winners are requested to submit their bank details by 31st December, 2024 at: This step will ensure a smooth and efficient disbursement process for all participants. Post deadline, portal will be closed.



The Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation has commended the enthusiasm of participants and emphasized the government's commitment to promoting active public engagement in water conservation initiatives. National Jal Jeevan Mission, DDWS, Ministry of Jal Shakti and MyGov congratulate and thank all the participants for their exuberance and hope that they will continue to participate in MyGov's future activities.

