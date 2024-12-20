This Week In Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including chicken nuggets from Taco Bell, New Year's Eve celebrations with Planet and 2025 stamps from USPS.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Dec. 16-20, 2024.

Continue Reading

Nugget enthusiasts nationwide can savor a brand-new crispy chicken nugget with irresistible dipping sauces, available December 19.Nearly 10,000 Amazon workers have mobilized a movement and joined the Teamsters. They are fighting for higher wages, better benefits, and safer conditions at work.Lancôme's iconic matte lipstick is reinvented in nine exhilarating shades, with all-new campaign featuring Global Brand Ambassador, Olivia Rodrigo.The Postal Service also announced stamp release dates and locations for first-day-of-issue events through March of next year.Athletic's January campaign invites consumers to rethink their routines while experiencing the bold taste of Athletic's award-winning brews. By harnessing the power of reimagination, consumers can shift their focus to what they reap rather than what they relinquish, inspiring a more enjoyable and fulfilling start to the new year.Shipt is offering reliable same-day delivery for orders placed before 3 PM local time on December 24. Forget the icing for the annual family cookie decorating contest? Or have plans changed, and relatives are coming to town? Customers can count on Shipt and a network of trusted shoppers to ensure their holiday plans stay on track and shopping is stress-free.This strategic acquisition combines McEntire Produce's strong food service capabilities with Fresh Express's national retail supply footprint, unlocking exciting growth opportunities across the food service sector.Is a season-ending injury on your fantasy football team ruining your playoff dreams? Domino's has an Emergency Pizza for that."Kids can invent games and create stories about why they bounce so high. This is a plush toy you can toss, catch, bounce, roll, kick, bowl, and collect. Sky's the limit!" Warner said.In addition to its sponsorship, Planet Fitness is asking everyone to submit personalized "wishes" for the New Year. Now through December 29 each heartfelt wish submitted will be printed on a piece of actual confetti that will soar over the crowd at midnight on New Year's Eve.Between Dec. 21 and 24, anyone wearing a Santa hat will receive a small soft drink or small coffee at no charge. For those more spirited customers donning a full Santa Claus suit or other festive holiday costume, White Castle will provide three free Original Sliders.Available for a limited time only at Dave & Buster's nationwide, the new pass is valid through February 28, 2025, and comes in three tiers, each offering exclusive perks with every visit - a great last minute holiday gift!"New insights point to evolving generational habits and preferences. As Millennials and Gen Z enter family formation years, convenience and affordability become the priority, driving a 54% increase in spending on frozen foods during this period," said Bob Nolan, senior vice president of demand science at Conagra Brands.This new addition for 2024 transforms the trophy from a beloved victory keepsake into an interactive celebration of flavor, nostalgia and football prowess.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a retail press release to distribute?

Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with

PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED