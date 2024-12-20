HIL: Excited To Play For Defending Champions Kalinga Lacers, Says Defender Sanjay

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) India and Kalinga Lancers defender Sanjay Rana is excited to play for the defending champions in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season, commencing on December 28.

Sanjay, who has risen through the ranks of the junior team, has become a consistent feature in the Indian men's hockey team in the recent years. The 2024 has been an instrumental year for the defender as he went on to win the highest accolade of his career - the bronze medal in the Paris - along with the title finish at the Asian Champions Trophy in China. He was also part of the team that won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

The 23-year-old, who first tasted success with a silver medal in the Youth Olympic Games 2018, has established himself as a reckoning force among India's strong defence line-up consisting of captain Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet Singh.

"I'm very excited to play my first HIL season with defending champions Kalinga Lancers. The team has a good combination of Indian, international, and junior players," Sanjay told IANS on the sidelines of the Kalinga Lancers' jersey launch event in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Recalling the historic moment of winning the second consecutive Olympic bronze medal in Paris earlier this year, Sanjay termed it a once-in-a-lifetime moment that can only be matched with another medal in the quadrennial event.

"It was my first Olympics and I was a junior player in the team and got to learn a lot from senior players. The match against Great Britain (quarter-final) was a tough one with one player down, but everyone played well and won the match. It was my dream to win an Olympic medal for my country, and that happiness won't be matched till we get another medal," he remarked.

When asked about his preparations for the HIL, Sanjay detailed the hard work he has put in with the Indian team following the home matches against New Zealand in late October.

"We had a camp after the New Zealand series and also toured Belgium and the Netherlands, from which we returned on December 7. It was a good experience, and we had high-intensity matches there. I'm fully fit and excited to play," the 23-year-old said.

"After the HIL, I'll gear up for the FIH Pro League and Asia Cup next year," Sanjay added on his goal for the 2025 season.