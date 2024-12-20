Harju Elekter To Conclude A New Agreement For The Supply Of Substations In Sweden
12/20/2024 1:16:00 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 19 December 2024, Harju Elekter Group's Swedish subsidiary Harju Elekter AB signed a new 3- year framework agreement with the largest Swedish distribution Network company E.ON Energidistribution AB with the term of 31.12.2027, according to which approximately 2000 substations will be delivered. The total volume of the agreement is nearly 15 million euros.
The substations will be produced in the factory of Harju Elekter in Estonia.
E.ON Energidistribution AB is the largest electricity distribution company in Sweden, with more than 44,000 substations in its electricity network. Countrywide, E.ON Energidistribution AB provides electricity to over 1,000,000 private and corporate customers in Sweden. Its parent company, E.ON, is an international privately-owned energy supplier focusing on renewables, energy networks, and customer solutions, which are the building blocks of the new energy world.
Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 840 people, and the Group's revenue in nine months of 2024 was 145 million euros.
Tiit Atso
Juhatuse esimees
Tel 674 7400
Additional info:
Martin Frank, Harju Elekter AB, managing director, phone: +46 76 134 50 80
Alvar Sass, AS Harju Elekter, managing director, phone: +372 53933039
