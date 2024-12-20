Seoul Business Agency (SBA) Expands Seoul Awards Product Selection To Share Seoul's Lifestyle With The World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Seoul Business Agency (SBA), led by CEO Hyun-woo Kim, recently announced that it is expanding the selection of Seoul Awards products to introduce Seoul's lifestyle to global consumers. The Seoul Awards is a brand certificate operated by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), a Seoul Metropolitan Government-funded institution established to drive economic growth in Seoul. It aims to strengthen the brand competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).





Among the products developed and introduced to the market by SMEs, those with outstanding market competitiveness are selected and granted the right to display the 'Seoul Awards' mark. The 'Seoul Awards' has established itself as a symbol of product quality and excellence in the global market.

Among the products recognized by the Seoul Awards are numerous winners of internationally prestigious honors such as the CES Innovation Awards, iF Design Award, and Red Dot Design Award. This credibility has led many outstanding products to seek Seoul Awards certification.

Amid a global environment where K-pop, K-content, and consequently K-lifestyle categories like K-beauty and K-food are receiving unprecedented international attention, products selected by the Seoul Awards are gaining recognition as verified goods that enable global consumers to experience and enjoy Seoul's lifestyle.

Every year, over 100 marketing experts, merchandisers from global commerce platforms such as eBay and Shopee, as well as economic and business journalists, participate in the strict evaluation process. Using criteria such as 'product competitiveness', 'price competitiveness', and 'aesthetics', the Seoul Awards selection has been carried out through online and offline two-stage evaluations, including hands-on product testing, before granting the Seoul Awards mark.

Going forward, the Seoul Business Agency plans to continue supporting SMEs so that their products can evolve into internationally recognized brands under the Seoul Awards brand. In particular, the agency will expand digital marketing campaigns and opportunities for overseas exhibitions to establish the 'Seoul Awards' logo as a symbol of trust among global consumers. An official from the Seoul Business Agency remarked, "As interest in the K-wave continues to rise, we carefully invest our efforts in the Seoul Awards selection process to ensure that global consumers can confidently enjoy Seoul's lifestyle products. We will continue to identify and introduce excellent Seoul-based products to overseas consumers."

For more information on the Seoul Awards, please visit the official website: .

