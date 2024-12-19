Bitget Wallet Integrates Hyperevm Testnet For Seamless Access To Hyperliquid Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has integrated the HyperEVM testnet, offering users a one-click feature to add the to their custom mainnets. Users can now easily access the Hyperliquid ecosystem, participate in its innovative decentralized applications, explore top-tier projects within HyperEVM, and receive test tokens via the Hyperliquid faucet, paving the way for deeper engagement with the ecosystem's DeFi capabilities and improving the overall user experience.

This move comes as Hyperliquid's ecosystem continues to gain momentum in the blockchain space. The introduction of HyperEVM is set to significantly expand the use cases of the $HYPE token, which users will now employ for gas fees, as well as for lending, staking, and other DeFi activities. The gas-free trading experience provided by Hyperliquid's DEX is attracting increasing user interest and liquidity, positioning the platform for substantial growth. Additionally, DeFi projects such as lending platforms and automated market makers will go live alongside HyperEVM, improving capital efficiency and expanding the ecosystem's scope.

Bitget Wallet's integration with HyperEVM enhances its reputation as a reliable and cutting-edge wallet solution. The platform has continuously added support for new and emerging tokens, allowing users to trade and engage with the latest blockchain assets. By prioritizing easy access to DeFi and decentralized ecosystems, Bitget Wallet continues to offer users a seamless and enhanced experience, ensuring they are equipped to take advantage of the latest market developments.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, shared "At Bitget Wallet, we aim to foster innovation by supporting projects like Hyperliquid that push the boundaries of blockchain technology. Our integration with the HyperEVM testnet reflects our commitment to offering users the tools to participate in the next wave of decentralized finance. By providing early access to HyperEVM and its evolving ecosystem, we are enhancing the value for our community and helping shape the future of Web3, ensuring they are always ahead of the curve in this fast-moving space."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start your Web3 journey.

